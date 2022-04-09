Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 584,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 477,015 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 419,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

