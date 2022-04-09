ARMOR Price Down 7% This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $66,939.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

