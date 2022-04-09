Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $183.19. 1,224,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

