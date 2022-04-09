Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

