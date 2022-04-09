Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 504.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.68% of Bandwidth worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

BAND opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.