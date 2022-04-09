Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.21 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.82 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

