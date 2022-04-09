Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 20,700 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

