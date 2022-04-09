Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 351,192 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 482,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,192 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 76.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.00. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

