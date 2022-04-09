Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.79 ($21.74).

Several research firms recently commented on G. UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.