Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.96

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.15. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,365,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

