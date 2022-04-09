Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $518.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.90 and its 200-day moving average is $479.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $527.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

