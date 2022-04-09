Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

