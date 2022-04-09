Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €327.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) price objective on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €312.29 ($343.17).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €294.70 ($323.85) on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €271.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €278.57. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

