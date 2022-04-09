Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $262.21

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.21 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 252.10 ($3.31). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 252.10 ($3.31), with a volume of 292,834 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £44.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

