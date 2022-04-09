Bank of America Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $195.00.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. CarMax has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

