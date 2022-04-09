Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$171.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.21.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

