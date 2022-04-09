Barclays Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.46.

DOV stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

