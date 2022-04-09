Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Basf from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 800,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,793. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.