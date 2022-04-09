Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

