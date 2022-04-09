Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. 534,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,026. Belden has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

