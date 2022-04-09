Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of BERY opened at $56.38 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

