BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.76 on Monday, reaching $11.12. 37,202,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

