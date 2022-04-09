Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Bird Construction stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.13. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

