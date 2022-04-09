BitBall Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Million (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $9,715.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,540.59 or 1.00085507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00063322 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.