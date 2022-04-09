Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $68.02 on Friday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

