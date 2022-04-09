BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.