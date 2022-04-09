BlockMesh Price Hits $0.0007 (BMH)

BlockMesh (BMH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $185,962.77 and $64,685.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockMesh

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

