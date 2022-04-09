Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.80 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $14,707.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,593,254 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

