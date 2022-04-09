BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.15 ($72.69).

BNP opened at €47.85 ($52.58) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.75. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

