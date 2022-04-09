Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $345.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.28 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

BOOT stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 346,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,601. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

