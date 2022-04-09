Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,615,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.