BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 34,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,987,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.
BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
