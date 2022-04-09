BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 34,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,987,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Get BOX alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.