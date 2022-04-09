Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Down to $65.28

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.28, but opened at $62.75. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 5,413 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.