Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 610,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Brighthouse Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.