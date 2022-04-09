Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will post $3.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $403,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 207,138 shares of company stock valued at $830,414. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

