Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $18.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

