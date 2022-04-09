Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to post $6.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.77 million and the highest is $6.80 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,300. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.