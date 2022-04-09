Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.15. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.63. 290,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,954. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.81. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

