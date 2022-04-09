Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 341,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,964. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

