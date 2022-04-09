Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 341,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,964. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.