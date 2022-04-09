Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to post $4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.48. Biogen reported earnings of $5.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $16.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $21.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Biogen by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.75. 1,410,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.62. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

