Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.45. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $15.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $18.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

FLT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.50. 1,029,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,135. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $189,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

