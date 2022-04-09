Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.92. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 33,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $952.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

