Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.92. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OBNK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 33,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $952.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.
About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
