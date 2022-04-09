Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

