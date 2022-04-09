Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $6.17 Per Share

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to report $6.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.95. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $518.55. 249,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

