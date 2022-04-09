Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.