Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.11 Million

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to report sales of $605.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.50 million to $609.86 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $510.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 746,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,162. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

