Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $450.10

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $452.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.