Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$39.43

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$27.29. 55,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$26.02 and a twelve month high of C$41.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.