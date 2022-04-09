Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $10.76

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 57.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 401,184 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 20,989,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,937,632. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

