BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.25 and traded as high as $24.01. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 26,684 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The company has a market cap of $422.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

